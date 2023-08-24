BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PART 2: RESISTING TYRANNY... TOGETHER.
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
183 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • August 24, 2023

Part 2This whole lockdown 2.0 may just be a PSYOP to get folks to jump offsides. That's very possible. But either way, aren't you sick of this shit? Living under this threat? While they're using AI to make their next move and gauging our online responses, we just need to get together and show em.whats up... TO HELL WITH WAITING. LETS DO THIS! WE NEED TO RESPOND to this notion that this is even possible against our will, to even attempt to make this "MAJOR MISTAKE" again. And we need each other for this. Time to put down the petti bullshit and take your place, your birthrite and duty to each other and our creator, and STAND. I don't care if they wanna lock down or don't. It's time to get up and show some muscles and reinforce that by not allowing anything to happen to one another for simply speaking and living our lives as we see fit. We have to stand for each other. It's time to stand as communities. "Happening there" is soon "happening here."  Time to right these things back in place. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Show Less

Keywords
preppingsurvivalresistance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy