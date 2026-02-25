🚨Iran would be a nightmare for US Air forces, here's why - NewRulesGeo

🚨Iran would be nightmare for US Air forces, here's why

Any aggression against Iran would not be a picnic for the US. Other military campaigns in the region make that abundantly clear. Consider, for example, the conflict with the Houthis.

In March 2025, two US F-16 Wild Weasel pilots narrowly avoided death. While flying over Yemen, they were ambushed by Houthi forces who had seemingly cracked the code on hunting America’s elite anti-radar aircraft.

The F-16s were equipped with HTS targeting pods, and the pilots successfully fired AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles before beginning their egress. But the Houthis had adapted. They waited until the American jets were withdrawing, when they're most vulnerable, committed to course and low on fuel, before powering up their radars and launching.

For 15 minutes, six surface-to-air missiles targeted them. The pilots received launch warnings just 15–20 seconds before impact, barely enough time to react.

Lt. Col. Bill Parks had to bank directly toward an incoming missile. It passed so close under his wing he could hear it streak by. Maj. Michael Blea watched another rocket fly within meters of his cockpit.

The pilots threw their jets into brutal evasive maneuvers, burning precious fuel while still over hostile territory. Survival came down to a daring tanker crew that pushed into the danger zone for a mid-air refueling, giving the fighters just enough gas to escape.

The Houthis almost nailed America’s most seasoned electronic warfare experts. Iran’s air defenses are exponentially denser, more layered, and more sophisticated. If Tehran decides to fight a real battle, activating its full network with coordinated tactics and minimal launch delays, Iranian territory will become a kill zone for US and allied air forces.

@NewRulesGeo❗️Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

Adding: US can only sustain 4-5 days of intense strikes on Iran — Israeli intel

Even with 2 carrier groups in the region, the US cannot conduct intense aerial assault for more than 5 days, an Israeli intelligence official told the Financial Times.

If the Pentagon chooses lower-intensity strikes, the US military can sustain operations for about a week.