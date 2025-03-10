BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Surviving a Deadly Tsunami as a Child Sparks Lifelong Pursuit of Courage - Riley Kehoe
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
17 views • 1 month ago


What would you do if you were suddenly facing a tsunami hurling towards you? Where would you go? Where would you hide? This was the terrifying situation Riley Kehoe and her family found themselves in while vacationing in Thailand in 2004, when a massive tsunami struck the coastline a day after Christmas. Riley was only 10 years old, and the miraculous events that God set into motion that day saved her entire extended family. Despite the trauma of the event, Riley today is an author, speaker, and influencer who challenges people to face the tsunamis of life with courage and fortitude. How will we respond to those terrifying and challenging moments of life? “All we need is a little more courage,” Riley says. Her life is a testament to the saving grace of God and the strength we can find when we embrace the courage He has given us.



TAKEAWAYS


Joshua 1:9 reminds us to be courageous and strong no matter how difficult a situation we are facing


The tsunami of 2004 in the Indian Ocean is one of the deadliest natural disasters ever recorded, with a death toll of nearly 230,000


Riley’s family was saved because of a series of “coincidences” that came from God


Riley and her sisters completed beach lifeguard training to overcome their fear of the ocean following the tsunami



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Riley’s Story video: https://bit.ly/4jNA8o7

Three Seconds of Courage book: https://bit.ly/4aMF7Bm


🔗 CONNECT WITH RILEY KEHOE

Website: https://www.rileywithcourage.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rileywithcourage/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rileywithcourage


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
christmassurvivaltsunamithailandtraumatina griffincounter culture mom showmedisharecapstone legacyriley kehoe
