Surviving a Deadly Tsunami as a Child Sparks Lifelong Pursuit of Courage - Riley Kehoe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What would you do if you were suddenly facing a tsunami hurling towards you? Where would you go? Where would you hide? This was the terrifying situation Riley Kehoe and her family found themselves in while vacationing in Thailand in 2004, when a massive tsunami struck the coastline a day after Christmas. Riley was only 10 years old, and the miraculous events that God set into motion that day saved her entire extended family. Despite the trauma of the event, Riley today is an author, speaker, and influencer who challenges people to face the tsunamis of life with courage and fortitude. How will we respond to those terrifying and challenging moments of life? “All we need is a little more courage,” Riley says. Her life is a testament to the saving grace of God and the strength we can find when we embrace the courage He has given us.
TAKEAWAYS
Joshua 1:9 reminds us to be courageous and strong no matter how difficult a situation we are facing
The tsunami of 2004 in the Indian Ocean is one of the deadliest natural disasters ever recorded, with a death toll of nearly 230,000
Riley’s family was saved because of a series of “coincidences” that came from God
Riley and her sisters completed beach lifeguard training to overcome their fear of the ocean following the tsunami
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Riley’s Story video: https://bit.ly/4jNA8o7
Three Seconds of Courage book: https://bit.ly/4aMF7Bm
🔗 CONNECT WITH RILEY KEHOE
Website: https://www.rileywithcourage.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rileywithcourage/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rileywithcourage
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/