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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 6
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12553 views • December 26, 2020
Part 6 ... about Henry Kissinger, Population Policy, the UN and its many NGOs, the UN Population Fund, Population Control, forced abortions & sterilizations, and Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Part 7 will be released next week. 17 Parts in total.
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Part 7 will be released next week. 17 Parts in total.
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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