20 years ago I was involved in an exercise to go into Iran - Larry C Johnson, DD Geopolitics, clip

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Former CIA officer Larry Johnson on our stream, connecting that 20-year-old war game to the downed F-15E, and questioning how the US expected to get its pilots out of Iran alive.
"Twenty years ago I was involved in an exercise to go into Iran — to attack a hardened, deeply buried target and take possession of nuclear material. The lesson learned was: don't do it. Too costly. Too risky."
FULL EPISODE!! (https://www.youtube.com/live/mn_Jvl7rX4M)
@DD Geopolitics