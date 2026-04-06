20 years ago I was involved in an exercise to go into Iran - Larry C Johnson, DD Geopolitics, clip

Former CIA officer Larry Johnson on our stream, connecting that 20-year-old war game to the downed F-15E, and questioning how the US expected to get its pilots out of Iran alive.

"Twenty years ago I was involved in an exercise to go into Iran — to attack a hardened, deeply buried target and take possession of nuclear material. The lesson learned was: don't do it. Too costly. Too risky."





FULL EPISODE!! (https://www.youtube.com/live/mn_Jvl7rX4M)

@DD Geopolitics