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Mass Death Event Exposed, CDC Concentration Camps & Forced Vaccinations Coming
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230 views • August 20, 2021
Mass Death Event Exposed!! Nations Procuring ‘Mass Cadaver Storage
Facilities’! CDC Concentration Camps & Forced Vaccinations Coming!
Must See Video!
"Stew Peters is joined by Anna Lorraine and Patrick Howley as they
take turns GOUGING THE EYEBALLS OUT of the Deep State DEMONS who persist in attempting to FORCE the Killer Jab onto the members of the US Military and other citizens of this nation! DID YOU KNOW that
there are nations who are, as you read this, in the process of
procuring ‘MASS CADAVER STORAGE FACILITIES’, because they are,
obviously, preparing for what’s to come: a MASS DEATH EVENT! Are
they the ONLY ONES making such preparations, Patriots..?! DID YOU
ALSO KNOW that the BRAINLESS FREAKS at the CDC have a PROTOCOL IN PLACE – RIGHT NOW – to transport “HIGH RISK” (aka UNVACCINATED) people to “Green Zone Shelters”, where they will be SEGREGATED for LONG PERIODS OF TIME – poissibly INDEFINITELY, based on the BS LIE called the FAKE PLANDEMIC…?! All this, according to an ORWELLIAN DOCUMENT entitled “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings” The CDC even OUTRIGHT ADMITS that it plans on rounding up all unvaccinated citizensand placing them into what amounts to be concentration camps. One of the questions I had when putting this together was ‘WHO IS GOING TO STAND UP TO THESE DE-POP DEMONS, TAKE A STAND AND JUST SAY “NO!”….?! You really should HANG ON TIGHT for this one, Patriots, because THIS ONE’s gonna TICK YOU OFF and make you SCREAM!" - https://bestnewshere.com/mass-death-event-exposed-nations-procuring-mass-cadaver-storage-facilities-cdc-concentration-camps-forced-vaccinations-coming-must-see-video/
source:
StewPetersTV
Facilities’! CDC Concentration Camps & Forced Vaccinations Coming!
Must See Video!
"Stew Peters is joined by Anna Lorraine and Patrick Howley as they
take turns GOUGING THE EYEBALLS OUT of the Deep State DEMONS who persist in attempting to FORCE the Killer Jab onto the members of the US Military and other citizens of this nation! DID YOU KNOW that
there are nations who are, as you read this, in the process of
procuring ‘MASS CADAVER STORAGE FACILITIES’, because they are,
obviously, preparing for what’s to come: a MASS DEATH EVENT! Are
they the ONLY ONES making such preparations, Patriots..?! DID YOU
ALSO KNOW that the BRAINLESS FREAKS at the CDC have a PROTOCOL IN PLACE – RIGHT NOW – to transport “HIGH RISK” (aka UNVACCINATED) people to “Green Zone Shelters”, where they will be SEGREGATED for LONG PERIODS OF TIME – poissibly INDEFINITELY, based on the BS LIE called the FAKE PLANDEMIC…?! All this, according to an ORWELLIAN DOCUMENT entitled “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings” The CDC even OUTRIGHT ADMITS that it plans on rounding up all unvaccinated citizensand placing them into what amounts to be concentration camps. One of the questions I had when putting this together was ‘WHO IS GOING TO STAND UP TO THESE DE-POP DEMONS, TAKE A STAND AND JUST SAY “NO!”….?! You really should HANG ON TIGHT for this one, Patriots, because THIS ONE’s gonna TICK YOU OFF and make you SCREAM!" - https://bestnewshere.com/mass-death-event-exposed-nations-procuring-mass-cadaver-storage-facilities-cdc-concentration-camps-forced-vaccinations-coming-must-see-video/
source:
StewPetersTV
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