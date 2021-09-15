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Starving Cities Coming Soon, Steve Quayle-Mike Adam's Interview, Survival Answers for Katherine, Doctor Reports "20 Times Increase" in Cancer for Vaxxers: Sept. 15, 2021
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1282 views • September 15, 2021
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Starving Cities are Just Around the Corner
Submitted by Karen
Watch video: https://youtu.be/xNfPB5MksMs
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Interview: Steve Quayle warns of imminent catastrophic COLLAPSE of America as we know it
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fa06f2c1-02b0-4318-b60c-dcb73eb873df
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Survival Questions
Written by Kathrine and Terral
Hi Kathrine:
Thank you for writing.
On Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM Kathrine wrote:
Hi Terral,
Thank you for the extensive information in this e-mail. I looked over it and I am overwhelmed.
I have a few questions for you:
1. Does your group take into consideration the Grand Solar Minimum we have entered last year? (NASA, Valentina Zharkova, Adapt2030, IceAgeFarmer - all talk about it.) It seems the climate in Ozarks will not be optimal for growing food in the next 33 years.
The Grand Solar Minimum hype is a myth. The Black Star is siphoning solar electromagnetic energy via the star-to-star magnetic portal connection, as the Black Star redirects the energy to the planets based upon Black Star-planet proximity. . .
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Idaho doctor reports “20 times increase” in cancer among those “vaccinated” for covid
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-idaho-doctor-20times-increase-cancer-vaccinated-covid.html
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Starving Cities are Just Around the Corner
Submitted by Karen
Watch video: https://youtu.be/xNfPB5MksMs
--
Interview: Steve Quayle warns of imminent catastrophic COLLAPSE of America as we know it
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fa06f2c1-02b0-4318-b60c-dcb73eb873df
--
Survival Questions
Written by Kathrine and Terral
Hi Kathrine:
Thank you for writing.
On Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM Kathrine wrote:
Hi Terral,
Thank you for the extensive information in this e-mail. I looked over it and I am overwhelmed.
I have a few questions for you:
1. Does your group take into consideration the Grand Solar Minimum we have entered last year? (NASA, Valentina Zharkova, Adapt2030, IceAgeFarmer - all talk about it.) It seems the climate in Ozarks will not be optimal for growing food in the next 33 years.
The Grand Solar Minimum hype is a myth. The Black Star is siphoning solar electromagnetic energy via the star-to-star magnetic portal connection, as the Black Star redirects the energy to the planets based upon Black Star-planet proximity. . .
--
Idaho doctor reports “20 times increase” in cancer among those “vaccinated” for covid
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-idaho-doctor-20times-increase-cancer-vaccinated-covid.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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