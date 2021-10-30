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Haunting rendition of the Australian National Anthem. Tens of thousands gather in Melbourne. 30th Oct 2021. 1 of 3.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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41 views • October 30, 2021
A haunting rendition of 'Advance Australia Fair'

Tens of thousands of freedom loving Aussies gather in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on 30th October, 2021.

To say NO to the draconian bill being proposed by the communist premier of Victoria Dan Andrews. If passed, this bill will extend the emergency pandemic powers indefinitely, it will make criminals and terrorists out of ordinary, everyday Australian Mums and Dads, Sons and Daughters, Brothers and Sisters.

See the bill here: https://www.smh.com.au/interactive/hub/media/tearout-excerpt/4025/591316B.D12-(1).pdf

https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/antithetical-to-basic-democratic-principles-top-silks-oppose-pandemic-laws-20211029-p5948m.html

What is being proposed is outrageous. No other govt in the world has similar legislation, not even North Korea.

Dan Andrews is a psychopath controlled by the evil puppet master elites currently orchestrating the great reset.

Australia and NZ are ground zero and the prototype of what they have in store for the rest of the world. But the good news is, the people are not gonna let them. We have the armour of God on and nothing can stop the great Awakening of Humanity.

#prayforAustralia
#prayforNewZealand
#WeAreHoldingTheLine
#WeStandForFreedom

More footage here - https://youtu.be/mw8tbRurl-o

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