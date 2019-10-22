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Social Media Star Joey Salads Runs For Congress Backing Trump
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185 views • October 22, 2019
Social media celebrity Joey Saladino, a.k.a Joey Salads, is running for congress in New York's 11th congressional district as a pro-Trump GOP candidate. Saladino will be running against the Democrat incumbent Max Rose and Republican candidate Nicole Malliotakis who was quoted saying she "regrets voting for Trump". Staten Island is notoriously pro-Trump which will give Saladino an advantage as an outspoken M.A.G.A candidate.
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