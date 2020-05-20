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📣‼️ FINALLY!! VIDEO I'VE BEEN WAITING TO GET!!!
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48 views • May 20, 2020
Tuesday night around 11pm I was finally able to get ONE of the 4 HUGE HELICOPTERs that flew over my place TODAY ALONE. It's dark, but there is some sound, and you can see it's lights... Keep checking in on the NO FAME NEEDED CHANNEL with NORTHERNNINJA for more, bcuz I WILL get it. Seen 4 huge gray planes on my way home from work earlier today...😐
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