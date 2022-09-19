John Burk's final YouTube stream. The great dictator speech.
September 2, 2022
John Burk's final YouTube stream as his main channel was terminated and he was also kicked off of Twitch and Facebook. Subscribe to his new channel on Rumble as that's where he's doing his live shows now.
https://rumble.com/c/JohnBurk
Credit for the original video goes to John Burk
