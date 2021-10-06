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Benedictine Nun Mother Miriam on the Morality of Covid Vaccines and Papal Infallibility
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1841 views • October 06, 2021
Wise Mother Miriam gives us a sound answer on the morality of Covid Vaccines here and how this relates to Papal Infallibility. She is of course right to rebuke the following statement within the 'Note of the morality of some Covid Vaccines' published from the Offices of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and signed by Pope Francis here:
https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html
In particular where it is stated that "it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process".
The Vatican has since co-operated with the 'Green Pass' and is obligating employees and the Swiss Guard to take the Covid Vaccine or be dismissed, seemingly in direct contradiction to a further statement authored in Paragraph 5, namely "practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary".
Full show and others from Mother Miriam can be found on 'The Station of the Cross' channel on Gloria TV: https://gloria.tv/user/d9qtZN213Ryg6MgB3J7njdNpT
Follow me on Gab: https://gab.com/PopeLeoXIV
https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html
In particular where it is stated that "it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process".
The Vatican has since co-operated with the 'Green Pass' and is obligating employees and the Swiss Guard to take the Covid Vaccine or be dismissed, seemingly in direct contradiction to a further statement authored in Paragraph 5, namely "practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary".
Full show and others from Mother Miriam can be found on 'The Station of the Cross' channel on Gloria TV: https://gloria.tv/user/d9qtZN213Ryg6MgB3J7njdNpT
Follow me on Gab: https://gab.com/PopeLeoXIV
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