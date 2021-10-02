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10 Vegetables You Can Regrow from Kitchen Scraps to Create a Recurring Harvest
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153 views • October 02, 2021
Mary's Nest
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCepVey5oiinAQGgT06r-h5A
Learn the 10 Vegetables you can regrow from kitchen scraps to create a recurring harvest. This Kitchen Scraps Garden will create a No Waste Kitchen.
⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎Click Video Title or "Show More" for Additional Info⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎
➡️SUBSCRIBE: https://YouTube.com/MarysNest
➡️Timestamps:
0:00 Introduction
1:23 Potatoes
2:49 Ginger
4:36 Celery
8:02 Carrot Greens
9:03 Onions and Garlic
13:14 Fennel
14:41 Leafy Greens
16:16 Cabbage
17:45 Beets
18:53 Herbs
21:30 Two Weeks Later
21:40 Sweet Potato Discussion
22:13 Update and Review
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCepVey5oiinAQGgT06r-h5A
Learn the 10 Vegetables you can regrow from kitchen scraps to create a recurring harvest. This Kitchen Scraps Garden will create a No Waste Kitchen.
⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎Click Video Title or "Show More" for Additional Info⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎
➡️SUBSCRIBE: https://YouTube.com/MarysNest
➡️Timestamps:
0:00 Introduction
1:23 Potatoes
2:49 Ginger
4:36 Celery
8:02 Carrot Greens
9:03 Onions and Garlic
13:14 Fennel
14:41 Leafy Greens
16:16 Cabbage
17:45 Beets
18:53 Herbs
21:30 Two Weeks Later
21:40 Sweet Potato Discussion
22:13 Update and Review
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