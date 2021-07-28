NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES AFTER PFIZER KILL SHOT - HOSPITALIZED FOR 2 WEEKS AND STILL THIS BAD

1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:Source: SayNoWayToTheMRNAWhat can I say. I was at the hospital yesterday and one of the nurses made the mistake of admonishing me about not having the vaccine. She was ignorant of the graphene oxide, he test swabs being recalled by theCDC, the lawsuit from attorney Lenz, the 45,000 dead in 3 days. She looked shocked. So she was either stupid like most, or was lying. Either way when this hits (next wave/5G) our healthcare system will crash as most of them have been vaccinated. We are screwed. This is part of the plan trump was talking about. Crash the infrastructure to bring in the new world order. He was telling his elite friends to "follow the plan" not us.- JC