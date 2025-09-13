We live in a world of Confusion and Delusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We live in a world of Confusion, Delusion, and Scoffers abound?
I have noticed in the comments section that people are lashing out with hateful arrogant comments to anything they disagree with? It’s funny but the worst comments I get are on the Rumble platform, these are supposed to be the free thinkers, free speech folks?
Confusion = the state of being bewildered or unclear in one's mind about something.
People today are living in a world of confusion, Colleges used to teach people how to think (60’s question everything) now they teach them what to think.