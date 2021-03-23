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Are You Eating Artificial Sweeteners?
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55 views • March 23, 2021
Both Aspartame (Equal) and Sucralose (Splenda) have dubious histories and long lists of questionable health effects. Diabetes, weight gain, brain and mood disorders, inflammatory bowel disease and leaky gut are just some of the reported effects of these sweeteners. They are in most processed food products labeled "diet" or "sugar-free" and in some products that you wouldn't think about such as toothpaste and over the counter drugs.
Aspartame is also sometimes written as acesulfame potassium, ACK Ace K, Aspartyl-phenylalanine-1-methyl-ester.
please read labels and avoid these chemicals in your food.
you can try try stevia or monk fruit as safer sugar substitutes.
If you need help weaning off sugar and would like a virtual consult, visit my web site https://www.drcori.com
Aspartame is also sometimes written as acesulfame potassium, ACK Ace K, Aspartyl-phenylalanine-1-methyl-ester.
please read labels and avoid these chemicals in your food.
you can try try stevia or monk fruit as safer sugar substitutes.
If you need help weaning off sugar and would like a virtual consult, visit my web site https://www.drcori.com
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