© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Invasion
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • November 03, 2019
Ist das ok für dich? Ist das die Welt? Schaust du noch TV? Glaubst du das was die Medien dir sagen und zeigen im TV?
Hier das ist die Wahrheit !! Beschützt unsere Frauen und Kinder !!
Is that ok for you? Is that the world? Do you still watch TV? Do you believe what the media tell you and show on TV?
Here is the truth !! Protect our women and children !!
Hier das ist die Wahrheit !! Beschützt unsere Frauen und Kinder !!
Is that ok for you? Is that the world? Do you still watch TV? Do you believe what the media tell you and show on TV?
Here is the truth !! Protect our women and children !!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.