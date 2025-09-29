An uplifting acoustic folk tune with crisp fingerpicked guitar leading verse 1, accented by upright bass and brushed percussion, Mandolin and subtle organ join for warmth, The chorus swells with harmonies and handclaps, Verse 2 adds gentle banjo, The bridge features blooming strings and a bright flute countermelody, emphasizing vibrance before a rousing final chorus





(Verse 1) Terry the typist, a webmaster too Managed the farm, and its paperwork through With a grower's license, a farmer's delight She sold it all off, and made things just right (Chorus) Terry, oh Terry, with a heart of gold Paid off the house, a story untold From Vancouver to Texas, a brand new start A strong, independent woman, with a generous heart (Verse 2) Three hundred fifty thousand, a hefty sum For the license she sold, her work nearly done A new life awaited, out of the cold A house in the sunshine, a story to be told (Chorus) Terry, oh Terry, with a heart of gold Paid off the house, a story untold From Vancouver to Texas, a brand new start A strong, independent woman, with a generous heart (Bridge) With a guest house so nice, and a walk-in shower A fixer-upper dream, with so much power A fireplace glowing, and flooring so grand A haven for loved ones, a helping hand (Chorus) Terry, oh Terry, with a heart of gold Paid off the house, a story untold From Vancouver to Texas, a brand new start A strong, independent woman, with a generous heart (Outro) Though you're gone now, your memory stays A life filled with kindness, in so many ways Rest in peace, Terry, in the Texas sky A sister, a wife, and a friend, oh my