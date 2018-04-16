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4/16/18 #DEFEATDEW: Statute To Ban Directed Energy Weapons #LOUCHE
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105 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/16/18 A joint task force of whistle-blower scientists, journalists and experts in international law and justice have united to fight the deployment of Directed Energy Weapons. In this interview with Alfred Lambremont Webre, author of EXOPOLITICS and consultant to the Carter administration regarding extraterrestrial communication, YAFTV shares important information on how we can help defeat the deployment of DEW weapons/5G by supporting the WORLD TREATY CONFERENCE TO BAN NEURO-TECH AND DEW WEAPONS.
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Please learn more about the Statute and the World Treaty Conference: https://jointinvestigation.org/
For more information on the political background involved in the Statute, as well as to read the Model Statute:
http://exopolitics.blogs.com/investigations-world/2018/03/model-statute-initiative-.html
My blog with extensive links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/defeatdew-statute-to-ban-directed-energy-weapons-stop5g-stoplouche
To learn more about Alfred Lambremont Webre:
http://exopolitics.blogs.com/exopolitics/2008/10/post.html
Thank you for supporting this channel, wonderful Freedom Lovers. I appreciate your open-mindedness, your willingness to listen to new information and your help in building bridges across cultural divides. We are the Ones we have been waiting for and WE ARE FREE!
crypto donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you so much for your generosity and for your support of independent journalism!
4/16/18 A joint task force of whistle-blower scientists, journalists and experts in international law and justice have united to fight the deployment of Directed Energy Weapons. In this interview with Alfred Lambremont Webre, author of EXOPOLITICS and consultant to the Carter administration regarding extraterrestrial communication, YAFTV shares important information on how we can help defeat the deployment of DEW weapons/5G by supporting the WORLD TREATY CONFERENCE TO BAN NEURO-TECH AND DEW WEAPONS.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Please learn more about the Statute and the World Treaty Conference: https://jointinvestigation.org/
For more information on the political background involved in the Statute, as well as to read the Model Statute:
http://exopolitics.blogs.com/investigations-world/2018/03/model-statute-initiative-.html
My blog with extensive links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/defeatdew-statute-to-ban-directed-energy-weapons-stop5g-stoplouche
To learn more about Alfred Lambremont Webre:
http://exopolitics.blogs.com/exopolitics/2008/10/post.html
Thank you for supporting this channel, wonderful Freedom Lovers. I appreciate your open-mindedness, your willingness to listen to new information and your help in building bridges across cultural divides. We are the Ones we have been waiting for and WE ARE FREE!
crypto donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you so much for your generosity and for your support of independent journalism!
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