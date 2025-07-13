Gay Zion NSA is using Spying & Espionage to rid the World of all Non Jew LBGTQ+

I posted a video similar to this, but was calling out the ADL Federal Reserve being run by Israel February 2, 2023, printing money on CIA Presses in China: https://rumble.com/v6w11p8-israel-run-nsa-is-out-to-destroy-usa.-time-to-deploy-wbnemesis.html





February 16, 2023, Derry NH PD left me 2 messages to turn myself in for Felony Forgery & theft of services.





I used a Bank of America ATM to take out $700.





Salem NH Officer Jamers & another Officer SWATTED me accusing me, Steven G. Erickson of using this iPad for stealing PIN & Account Numbers.





Police told me they had a complaint. There wasn’t time for that, & no other customers used the ATM from the time I just show up & used ATM.





I was flagged by Bank of America & TD Bank for making Suspicious Transactions for my having donated to Trump Campaign, wearing Trump for President hats & shirts.





I then had my accounts closed for fraud, & got fired from jobs trying to get direct deposit.





I used the cash to pay my Rockingham Rd Derry NH Life Storage Unit to make on time payment for 10 x 30 Unit with video evidence that I tried to turn into NH Executive & Legislative Branch, DHS, & FBI of Ukraine Military & Mossad working with Manchester NH PD to rig 2020 Elections.





I had Ghislaine Maxwell Bedford New Hampshire Alex Soros Video copies of Sodomy Snuff films of A-Listers mostly from Bedford New Hampshire in storage unit.





The Manager, Wendy Sweet checked my money with the special bill checking pen with someone she was training witnessing it.





I got a paper receipt, & electronic receipt, for money that I had gotten out of Bank of America ATM hours before. It was the only cash I had on me besides 4 single one dollar bills.





Wendy Sweet called me on my Cellphone when I was at my Nashua NH Steel Buidling Kit Sales Job.





She told me I had to come right away to replace a counterfeit $100 bill.





I called Derry NH PD & asked to make a complaint against Wendy Sweet for making up that I was counterfeiting & 6 years, or so of her stalking & harassing me, trying to extort me not to make a false complaint against me to DHS for my having had 2016 Trump Yard signs in my storage.





Derry NH Police refused to take my complaint, but then took Wendy Sweet’s statement to charge me with a Felony & Misdemeanor after Derry NH Police, Biden’s Secret Service, & Wendy Sweet stole almost all I owned for all of my life, plus evidence that could put about 2/3 of Federally Elected Officials behind bars & rollback Joe Biden & Obama everything.





I just want some $ to go live in peace somewhere out of US.





I owe 3 years back rent, & am broke. So, I will fight to my death legally & Constitutionally for Justice for All of You, & myself, if the Deep State doesn’t take a short window of opportunity to pay me pennies on the dollar for all I have had to go thru from birth being in the University of Chicago IRB MK-ULTRA Progam to test adding Autism to Vaccines.





I am SvenVonErick on X. Check out more of my videos on this channel.





Steven G. Erickson #WBNemesis My Cell, Viber App (preferred) & WhatsApp are all 1 860 574 0695 g.erickson.fence at http://gmail.com





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079





Please make out a check, or money order to my name & mail. Any small amount, or more will help even if it is for commissary if I am again railroaded to prison. I will need to get stamps, paper, envelopes, & pens if I am going to keep in touch with those on the outside.