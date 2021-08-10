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NAMING THE NEW VARIANTS! It's like they know they are coming! It was written in the stars! My suggestions below!
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343 views • August 10, 2021
Well, If I could just suggest the next new variant to be called the "Fauci Brew" or the "Obama Bummer" and even "CDC Variant" (Centre of Disease Creation), then we might know what to expect!
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