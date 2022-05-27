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A Man Who Doesn't Provide for His Family Is Worse Than An Infidel.
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21 views • May 27, 2022
In this short video, a brother named Christian shows you how to put the advice from Paul ("A man who doesn't provide for his family is worse than an infidel") into perspective when it comes to forsaking all, quit working for money, and to serve God full time and obey everything Jesus taught. It's time to stop making excuses, and to obey what the Word of God says.
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