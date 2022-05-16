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Gary Null in NYC at Wild Ginger with just-met Jodi and the chefs
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40 views • May 16, 2022
Jodi loves the dessert.
Not many people can do what Gary does, fluidly offering concentrated information when sampling food. Gary always answers why one should eat healthy and not the "hamburgers, hotdogs, French fries" that he loves to knock.
There is still a Wild Ginger on Broome street, and although the pricing isn't 2007, the place still appears to be a delicious bargain.
Not many people can do what Gary does, fluidly offering concentrated information when sampling food. Gary always answers why one should eat healthy and not the "hamburgers, hotdogs, French fries" that he loves to knock.
There is still a Wild Ginger on Broome street, and although the pricing isn't 2007, the place still appears to be a delicious bargain.
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