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WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS!🤡
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256 views • January 19, 2022
Full news conference: River Oaks doctor suspended from Houston Methodist over views on COVID-19
A Houston Methodist doctor who was thrust into the spotlight in November after her privileges were suspended because of her views on vaccines and early treatment for COVID-19 has plans to file a lawsuit against the hospital system.
READ MORE: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2022/01/17/river-oaks-doctor-suspended-from-houston-methodist-over-views-on-covid-19-vaccines-files-lawsuit-attorney-says/.
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A Houston Methodist doctor who was thrust into the spotlight in November after her privileges were suspended because of her views on vaccines and early treatment for COVID-19 has plans to file a lawsuit against the hospital system.
READ MORE: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2022/01/17/river-oaks-doctor-suspended-from-houston-methodist-over-views-on-covid-19-vaccines-files-lawsuit-attorney-says/.
FOLLOW US:
Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2
Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2
SUBSCRIBE HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQE...
BECOME A KPRC 2 INSIDER:
https://www.click2houston.com/
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