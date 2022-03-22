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Plot twist - West Ukraine wants to join Russian alliance
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54 views • March 22, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | The thing is that Ukraine has territories stolen from my country Romania: Northern Maramures, Northern Bucovina and the territories Ismail, Cetatea-Alba and a part of Cahul. We want those territories back. | ”Petr Getsko, chairman of the Rusyn community in Transcarpathia, asked for the restoration of national statehood of the Rusyns.
In the context of the federalization of Ukraine, it is proposed to transform (South) Western Ukraine into 'Carpathian Rus'. (Rus meaning old Russia, like Kievan Rus.)”
In the context of the federalization of Ukraine, it is proposed to transform (South) Western Ukraine into 'Carpathian Rus'. (Rus meaning old Russia, like Kievan Rus.)”
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