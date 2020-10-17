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Biden Wins in 2020 - What happens now? The retribution...
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103 views • October 17, 2020
So, Biden wins in 2020 - what happens now? Fortunately, you know what to expect because they have told you what to expect if Biden wins. You will see a packed supreme court, an attack on the electoral college, open borders, an expansion of the welfare state, an increase in taxes, all of this and more if Biden wins in 2020. Further, you will see rights clamped, an endless amount of weaponzied Covid response, the thumb of the government on the pulse of the country, nationalization of industry as necessary, and every communist leader with a seat at the table. If Biden wins, expect one party rule going forward! Cheers!
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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