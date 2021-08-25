Cathode-Anode-Cathode structure found in AstraZeneca vaccination vial

ORWELL CITY - August 24, 2021



A few hours ago, Chilean Theologian, Philosopher, and Connectivity and Networking Engineer Christopher Montenegro was present on Dirección Correcta. During the program by Radio El Mirador del Gallo, he discussed —among other current contingency topics—, the dangers of electro-frequencies and the nanotechnology found in AstraZeneca vials that are being analyzed in Chile. Graphene oxide isn't the only nanoelement that goes in the vials. A diode has also been found. This very subtle and injectable nanotechnology generates electric fields when a vaccination vial is moved or when in contact with biological tissue.



Montenegro is in contact with the team that's analyzing the misnamed vaccines. As other researchers have warned, he claims that these so-called vaccines shouldn't even be classified as substances. We're in front of injectable nanotechnology whose objective is neuromodulation.



Orwell City has selected some of the most important moments of the interview with the engineer who became known after denouncing the magnetism that a direct relative expressed after have been inoculated. From that moment on, Montenegro confirmed his suspicions about the transhumanist agenda.