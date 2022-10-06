China’s Golden Week Holiday Is Affected by Strict COVID Control Measures

https://gnews.org/post/p1t5x7a0b
10/05/2022 China’s Covid-19 measures are tightened before its Golden Week holiday. People were urged not to travel. As a result of travel restrictions, many services sectors take a hit
