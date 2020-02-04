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Scenario #4 Real Climate Science vs. Demogoguery Government Censorship
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11 views • February 04, 2020
The climate "science" heard in popular media and from politicians is simply wrong according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), who pronounced it as a form of religious extremism, unrooted in scientific fact, and borders on terrorism in their demands of the world, sometimes even under threat of violence. This is not only unscientific, it is uncivilized.
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