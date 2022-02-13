They are murdering people in Greece. Sharing God's recent real-live prophesy on the vaccines,the deaths and Jesus' coming.

This is only for those who love Jesus. Please be respectful in your thoughts towards the Holy Spirit Luke 12:10.

"Μὴ δῶτε τὸ ἅγιον τοῖς κυσίν, μηδὲ βάλητε τοὺς μαργαρίτας ὑμῶν ἔμπροσθεν τῶν χοίρων"

"Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs" Matthew 7:6. I think some people on here love Jesus and love the truth and for those I am sharing this.

I am also adding some more info on Jesus' origin, and a summary of everything I needed to share. Most of my info I show in the collages to keep the vid shorter. And as always excuse my thick accent.

I was very hesitant, my mom too whether we should post one of God's prophesies to us. He responds to all my questions, He speaks to us very often lately. I had asked Him to validate that their vaccines in Europe and Greece are poisons because mainstream media are doing their best to debunk this. This is an important prophesy for everybody, so I (and my mom agreed), decided to publish it. My mom has no way of recording the prophesies when she prays, but to leave them as voicemails because she does not remember what God said through her.