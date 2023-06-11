Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DAVID ICKE EXPOSES THE SATANIC ELITE!
238 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday |

IF YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH THEN YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS AMAZING VIDEO. I'VE READ SEVERAL OF DAVID ICKE'S BOOKS AND HE'S TELLING THE TRUTH. DAVID HAS BEEN THREATENED SEVERAL TIMES TO SHUTUP AND THANK GOODNESS HE KEEPS TALKING. WE'VE BEEN LIED TO FROM BIRTH AND NOW ITS TIME HUMANITY KNOW JUST HOW EVIL THIS SATANIC CABAL REALLY IS. WAKEUP...

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket