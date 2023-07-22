The Truth About Vaccines Presents 'REMEDY' - Official Trailer

The Truth About Vaccines presents 'REMEDY'. Get exclusive access for free! Premieres July 26th! Link below.





REMEDY will cover the history of vaccines, including smallpox and polio, and the scientific support (or lack thereof) for the current CDC vaccine schedule. The docu-series is primarily focused on providing solutions for those who have suffered vaccine damage, thus offering life-saving knowledge, real hope and actual remedies.



Remedy: https://remedy.film/