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Freedom Movement Briefing 06.01.22
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72 views • June 01, 2022
Want to wake a friend up? Want them to quickly understand the most important issues of our day, and what it is we need to do in order to reform a corrupt system of enslavement that threw the American People and our nation's Constitution overboard more than a century ago? Have 'em watch this video, or watch it for your own edification. It's a compilation of shorts that will bring you up to speed on what should be be blipping on every Patriot's radar as of June 1, 2022. It covers a wide variety of important issues, and in a way that's easy for anyone to digest, even for those who are just now waking up to the reality of our collective nightmare.
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