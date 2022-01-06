Freedom Movement Briefing 06.01.22

Want to wake a friend up? Want them to quickly understand the most important issues of our day, and what it is we need to do in order to reform a corrupt system of enslavement that threw the American People and our nation's Constitution overboard more than a century ago? Have 'em watch this video, or watch it for your own edification. It's a compilation of shorts that will bring you up to speed on what should be be blipping on every Patriot's radar as of June 1, 2022. It covers a wide variety of important issues, and in a way that's easy for anyone to digest, even for those who are just now waking up to the reality of our collective nightmare.