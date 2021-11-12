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Sex Trafficked Child Says Obama & Biden Raped Her & China Owns Our Government
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51 views • November 12, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Stew Peters Show, Ally Carter says Obama & Biden raped her - https://rumble.com/vp0za3-victim-biden-and-obama-raped-me-powerful-elites-celebs-demonic-sex-abuse-ri.html
Dr. Berg explains Vitamin D recommendations - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFxQJmvgXOQ
Biden can't be serious with this - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1458550507425996807
China has infiltrated every aspect of our govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/10/sketchy-u-s-surgeon-general-attempts-to-rebut-matthew-mcconaughey-and-vaccine-hesitance-in-children/
US totally infiltrated by CCP - https://christiannewsjournal.com/china-controls-more-than-600-politicians-and-u-s-companies-report-shows/#.YYrDAJ7MJPY/
Greta's handler is a Rothschild, shocker - https://iamamalaysian.com/2020/05/01/greta-thunbergs-handler-luisa-marie-neubauer-is-a-rothschild/
Just dumb down the system even more - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/when-in-doubt-dumb-down-the-system-faced-with-soaring-ds-and-fs-schools-switching-to-equitable-grading/
The elites don't have to follow their own rules - https://twitter.com/NancyTracker/status/1458539815444561923
Is there more to Baldwin shooting, asking for conspiracy theorist friend - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/lawsuit-alec-baldwin-others-claims-gun-not-needed-scene-crew-member-killed/
CNNs wanker calls someone else an idiot - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1458515301868478465
You thought this was going away, think again - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/israel-holds-covid-war-games-to-prepare-for-more-lethal-variant/
At what point do people start to figure it out - https://news.yahoo.com/tennessee-records-hundreds-unexpected-deaths-164047696.html
I wonder what is different this year that athletes are dropping dead - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html
How will they explain all the infants in hospitals - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/how-are-they-going-to-explain-all
NY Times 2010 Pfizer gives details on payments to doctors - https://www.nytimes.com/2010/04/01/business/01payments.html
They may have found something that will entice you to get the vaxx - https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-vienna-brothel-offers-customers-30-minutes-with-lady-of-their-choice-in-exchange-for-coronavirus-jab-12464616
Plumber hooks up wrong pipes - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10182591/Japanese-hospital-used-toilet-water-drinking-30-years-pipes-wrongly-connected.html
The Patriots are the bear cub - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhjBXnEFKQs
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458832006410735617
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Send me your Chuckism - [email protected]
Sources used in video:
Stew Peters Show, Ally Carter says Obama & Biden raped her - https://rumble.com/vp0za3-victim-biden-and-obama-raped-me-powerful-elites-celebs-demonic-sex-abuse-ri.html
Dr. Berg explains Vitamin D recommendations - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFxQJmvgXOQ
Biden can't be serious with this - https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1458550507425996807
China has infiltrated every aspect of our govt - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/10/sketchy-u-s-surgeon-general-attempts-to-rebut-matthew-mcconaughey-and-vaccine-hesitance-in-children/
US totally infiltrated by CCP - https://christiannewsjournal.com/china-controls-more-than-600-politicians-and-u-s-companies-report-shows/#.YYrDAJ7MJPY/
Greta's handler is a Rothschild, shocker - https://iamamalaysian.com/2020/05/01/greta-thunbergs-handler-luisa-marie-neubauer-is-a-rothschild/
Just dumb down the system even more - https://patriotfetch.com/2021/11/when-in-doubt-dumb-down-the-system-faced-with-soaring-ds-and-fs-schools-switching-to-equitable-grading/
The elites don't have to follow their own rules - https://twitter.com/NancyTracker/status/1458539815444561923
Is there more to Baldwin shooting, asking for conspiracy theorist friend - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/lawsuit-alec-baldwin-others-claims-gun-not-needed-scene-crew-member-killed/
CNNs wanker calls someone else an idiot - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1458515301868478465
You thought this was going away, think again - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/israel-holds-covid-war-games-to-prepare-for-more-lethal-variant/
At what point do people start to figure it out - https://news.yahoo.com/tennessee-records-hundreds-unexpected-deaths-164047696.html
I wonder what is different this year that athletes are dropping dead - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1455676108477800461.html
How will they explain all the infants in hospitals - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/how-are-they-going-to-explain-all
NY Times 2010 Pfizer gives details on payments to doctors - https://www.nytimes.com/2010/04/01/business/01payments.html
They may have found something that will entice you to get the vaxx - https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-vienna-brothel-offers-customers-30-minutes-with-lady-of-their-choice-in-exchange-for-coronavirus-jab-12464616
Plumber hooks up wrong pipes - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10182591/Japanese-hospital-used-toilet-water-drinking-30-years-pipes-wrongly-connected.html
The Patriots are the bear cub - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhjBXnEFKQs
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1458832006410735617
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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