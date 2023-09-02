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Megastar suffers career ending VAXX poison injection injury
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2596 views • September 02, 2023

"Celine Dion will be back on stage in Las Vegas on November 5 for a series of concerts. In an interview with several media, including Radio-Canada, the singer confided her enthusiasm at the idea of ​​​​finding her audience and called on her fans to get vaccinated. For Celine Dion, a real marathon runner in the show, the cessation of her Courage tour caused by the health crisis will have allowed her to rest and see life differently. The time that life has given me and my family has been a great luxury. It was amazing to spend time at home. For several months, it was exceptional , said the singer, who also posted a photo of herself surrounded by her children on Instagram on Mother's Day."
Louis-Philippe Ouimet
Posted May 12, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. PDT
https://ici.radio-canadaDOTca/nouvelle/1792433/celine-dion-concerts-las-vegas-vaccin
###
Céline Dion revient sur son année de pandémie
"Tenue à l'écart de son public depuis plus d'un an, Céline Dion remontera sur scène en novembre prochain à Las Vegas."
https://rcDOTca/RzWJrj
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?ref=embed_video&v=207163587681975
###
CELINE DION CONTINUES TO BATTLE VACCINE INJURY. No Cure For Pain.
"Celine Dion is putting all her effort into beating her rare neurological disease ... but there's very little that can be done to ease her pain, according to her sister. Claudette Dion sat down for a recent interview with HELLO! Canada to give an update on Celine's condition after she was diagnosed with the incurable illness -- Stiff-Man Syndrome -- last year. Claudette said Celine is strong and "doing everything to recover," but the disease is a mystery to doctors and can feel excruciating to anyone suffering from it. “There are spasms — they’re impossible to control," Claudette explained, adding, "You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles.” Claudette admitted “there’s little we can do to support" Celine and "to alleviate her pain,” but they're crossing their fingers medical researchers "find a remedy for this awful illness.” Celine announced she was stricken with the disease in a December 2022 video message. The Grammy-winning singer said she had been struggling with health issues for years, forcing her to cancel a bunch of her 2023 concert dates."
9/1/2023 5:41 AM PT
https://www.tmzdOTcom/2023/09/01/celine-dion-claudette-incurable-neurological-disorder/

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