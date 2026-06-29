💥🇺🇦 Russian Armed Forces struck a fuel storage facility in Kirovograd region with Geran-4 drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Also:

💥🇺🇦 Explosions are being reported today in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk. Power has gone out in Zaporozhye following the strikes.

Adding:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave a readout of Putin's meeting with Lukashenko at Valdai, plus comments on Ukraine.



The Putin-Lukashenko conversation was informal, held at Putin's residence, and focused mainly on bilateral relations and trade and economic cooperation. Peskov said the two leaders also touched on strategic issues, including regional security and attempts to provoke Belarus. He declined to say whether Lukashenko serves as one of Moscow's communication channels with Kiev, adding that for any such channels to keep functioning, they need to stay out of public view.



On the war, Peskov said Russia's position on Ukraine is well known and unchanged, laid out by Putin two years ago in a speech to the Foreign Ministry leadership. That June 2024 speech set Moscow's terms for ending the war: full Ukrainian withdrawal from all of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions (including the parts Ukraine still holds), Kiev abandoning any plans to join NATO, and a permanent resolution rather than a temporary freeze. Kiev and the West rejected it outright at the time. Peskov said that same 2024 position is well understood by both the Kiev regime and American negotiators today, and that the dynamics on the front give Russia confidence it will achieve its goals.

More:

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with war correspondents and covered a range of topics on the military's anti-drone and AI efforts.



Since April 2026, the Defense Ministry has been rolling out a unified information environment to improve situational awareness against drone attacks, integrating radar stations into the system. Belousov said the software is already deployed at the tactical level, allowing units to identify targets, see the full battlefield picture, manage combat operations, and link together combat vehicles, mobile fire groups, command posts, and radar stations.



On AI, Belousov said it's currently used in two main areas: image recognition and automatic target lock-on, citing the anti-drone systems "Zveroboi," "Lis-2," and "Molniya-P" as examples, and navigation, citing the "V2U" system.



A third direction is AI-based decision support for air defense systems. Belousov said this is one of seven projects set to be completed by the end of the year, developed jointly with civilian companies, with results expected by November.



He also noted the continued buildup of mobile fire groups equipped with anti-drone FPV interceptor drones, whose effectiveness depends heavily on this kind of airspace situational awareness.



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