TRUE ⛪📿😇 FELLOWSHIP

Source: https://gab.com/ThatCrazyToaster/posts/110136634401932296
VfB's been posting sum pretty spicy stuff recently; considering the wee bit of fuss I had with Salty [good show Sunday - will be lurking], one might say, Boy, you shoor got sum nerve bitching at Salty with the crazy stuff you post!" 🧂 [for the most part, I keep those on BitChute:]
Well, if you heard his Sunday stream, you already know the answer; after all, this whole thing was really ever about the barnacle Salty refuses to scrape frum his bunghole...a carbuncle named Pastor Shadilay
Guess who put a hole in Kekistan?!? Let me know when it sinks, frens
Well, VfB's having a ball now; the STING has finally manifested itself - this is OPERATION: WARP SPEED, folks 🪤
