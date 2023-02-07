Purslane: a ‘weed’ to grow for harvesting seed and salad MVI_9788-9,800-1,23-5merged

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Another useful weed that grows in Perth
during our searing summers, and it is mightily drought resistant. It is easy to
collect its seeds, and just throw them around where you want to see them next
season. High in omega-3 fatty acid.