Purslane: a ‘weed’ to grow for harvesting seed and salad MVI_9788-9,800-1,23-5merged

Purslane: a 'weed' to grow for harvesting seed and salad
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday
Another useful weed that grows in Perth during our searing summers, and it is mightily drought resistant. It is easy to collect its seeds, and just throw them around where you want to see them next season. High in omega-3 fatty acid.

nutrition prepping survival harvest salad purslane omega 3 fatty acid source drought resistant

