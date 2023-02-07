Purslane: a ‘weed’ to grow for harvesting seed and salad MVI_9788-9,800-1,23-5merged

Another useful weed that grows in Perth
during our searing summers, and it is mightily drought resistant. It is easy to
collect its seeds, and just throw them around where you want to see them next
season. High in omega-3 fatty acid.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.