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Glock 43 vs Sig P365 // My EDC Showdown!
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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51 views • August 20, 2021
I have carried both the Sig P365 and the Glock 43 for exactly 4 months. Which one is going to be my EDC moving forward?

#teambanch #glock #G43 #sig #P365 @The Rogue Banshee

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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:42 Range footage
1:03 Benchtop discussion
2:00 Pinkie rest magazines
2:55 Trigger guard
3:15 Grip texture
3:56 Accessory Rail
4:41 Size Comparison and Grip Angle
5:29 Mag Release and Mag Drop Free
6:40 Sights and accuracy
7:50 Mag Capacity
8:43 My Thoughts

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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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