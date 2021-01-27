Fauci: 'Wear Two Masks!' Is Our Covid Policy Schizophrenic?

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President Biden's top coronavirus advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has just announced that it's "just common sense" that people should wear two masks. Last March he said no one should be walking around with masks on. Then he said put a mask on. Meanwhile CNBC featured a segment advising that people wear THREE masks! Is all of this "the science"? No wonder that, according to a recent study, Americans are four times more depressed and anxious than they were in 2019.