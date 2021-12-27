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COVID Death Numbers: The Fine Print
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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20 views • December 27, 2021
About thirty (30) minute video reviewing the broad disclaimer on the CDC FluView web site and the COVID Death Numbers on the FluView site.

References:

http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-known-problems-with-us-cdcs-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19-pic-death-numbers/

https://www.authorea.com/users/425106/articles/547336-improving-cdc-data-practices-recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19-v-1-1?commit=e787c438ae88a6e358f7a7de5ddb2cf3d901f072

Fluview Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19 deaths plot web site: https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html

Leading Causes of Death Report for 2017 (see page 9 for table): https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr68/nvsr68_06-508.pdf

Fluview Web Site (top level): https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/fluviewinteractive.htm

Recent somewhat critical POLITICO article on CDC Data (Dec 20, 2021): ‘It is embarrassing’: CDC struggles to track Covid cases as Omicron looms
URL: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/20/cdc-covid-omicron-delta-tracking-525621


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