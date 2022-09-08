Turpentine Protocol & COVID's Moral Crisis with Jennifer Daniels - Dr Andrew Kaufman on Medicamentum Authentica (07.12.2021)

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Dr Andrew Kaufman interviews Dr Jennifer Daniels about Turpentine and discuss the current situation with COVID and the Moral Crisis being exposed.
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