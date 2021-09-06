© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Working out in the backyard? Too dangerous, here's $5,000 in fines
Follow
5
Share
Report
259 views • September 06, 2021
Another freedom fighter defying government rules. . . what a great idea . . . holding exercise gatherings at his own home. . . and nothing could be more healthier than being outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine, exercising!! . . . BUT the police have visited numerous times and have issued fines for FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH A PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER . . . these police look like they would rather not be doing this, in fact they look a little sheepish!!! It would be great if these guys would just say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, and stand with all freedom fighters and patriots.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.