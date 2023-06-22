NWO: Christian teenager gets assaulted by LGBT crazies for distributing Bibles

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters





Christianity is under attack in Canada. Josh Alexander is back with Stew to tell the story about how he was arrested for handing out Bibles at a protest in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in May 2023. Josh attended an event to support students protesting anti-Christian bias and was assaulted by an Antifa/BLM mob.



As Christ says in Matthew 24:9, Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.



Josh Alexander was hated for Christ’s sake by a mob of leftist, socialists and communists! The mob tried to choke Josh Alexander with the cross necklace he was wearing at the time. Taylor McNallie, who is a member of Antifa, assaulted Josh and others at the event. The police ignored these assaults and arrested Josh Alexander instead of the tranny criminals.



The Calgary police wanted to know which specific Bible verses Josh was quoting. Apparently, verses critical of the sin of homosexuality carry worse punishments than others. Taylor McNallie has since been charged with a hate crime for his assault on Josh Alexander. The powers that be hate family, religion, and Christianity. These institutions are a threat to the godlessness of the Left.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Follower of Christ777: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington