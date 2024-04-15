Create New Account
Iran's historic retaliatory strike on Israel: What's next?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Iran says its done after its retaliatory strike on Israel that caused minimal damage--will Israel escalate the conflict or not? | Christian Zionists get excited as John Hagee claims Israel-Iran battle is Gog and Magog war from Revelation | Biden concerned Israel is trying to drag America into war with Iran Trump's hush money trial kicks off in NY this week | Top Israeli paper, declares "Israel has been defeated" | MSM outlets release open letter urging Trump-Biden debates | Rand Paul accuses Mike Johnson of being a Democrat as Johnson makes excuses for FISA vote | NV law criminalizes objections to election fraud | Bird flu allegedly spreading to more farm animals



