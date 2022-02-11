Ontario Police Pay Visits to Supporters on Facebook - Freedom Convoy 2022

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In a bizarre display of aggression, Ontario Police have begun tracking down people who show their support for the Freedom Convoy 2022 on the popular online platform, Facebook. Groups on Facebook in support of the protest consist of hundreds of thousands of people. There's no telling what the resources involved in this kind of campaign will cost the tax payers of Ontario.
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#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #OntarioPolice
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