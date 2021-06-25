“Involution” Is the Way of Life of the Vast Majority of People Who Can’t Change the Game Rules No Matter How Hard They Fight With Each Other

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“Involution” is the way of life for the vast majority of people. It means that according to the rules of the game, people are forced to fight with each other, and no matter how hard you work or how much you give, you can’t change your fate, because as long as the total amount of benefit is not significantly increased, everyone will be just like a whipping top desperately whipping themselves. However, in the end, we are still marching on the same spot, the longer we live, the more we feel tired. The dominant players and controllers of the game rules are often the ultimate beneficiaries, and they have earned lots of money by forcing the wage earners to choose internal involution by constantly reducing costs.