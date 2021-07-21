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KNOCK, KNOCK! BIG BROTHER IS AT YOUR DOOR
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291 views • July 21, 2021
KNOCK, KNOCK! BIG BROTHER IS AT YOUR DOOR
U.S. government officials announced new efforts to push experimental vaccines and censor speech. Door-to-door visits to determine vaccine status, calls for local mandates, and even real time surveillance and censorship of personal text messages are now on the table.
#XavierBecerra #Biden #FauciFlipFlop #DoorToDoor #VaccineMandates #BrianKemp #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
POSTED: July 21, 2021
U.S. government officials announced new efforts to push experimental vaccines and censor speech. Door-to-door visits to determine vaccine status, calls for local mandates, and even real time surveillance and censorship of personal text messages are now on the table.
#XavierBecerra #Biden #FauciFlipFlop #DoorToDoor #VaccineMandates #BrianKemp #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
POSTED: July 21, 2021
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