Gematripedia - Dual Cipher Pairing: S51+C51

Gematripedia - Dual Cipher Pairing: 51 Septenary + 51 Chaldean

Re: Gematria Sunglasses Series - "The secret & hidden half of the English Language they don't want you to know"





Example of Dual Cipher Pairing: 51 Septenary + 51 Chaldean Updated: August 15, 2022.

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