A Man in Shanghai Accused of Violating the Epidemic Prevention Law Was Rounded Up

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04/10/2022 A man under lockdown in Shanghai walked out without a mask. He was restrained by a group of people in white with restraining poles. The humiliated man resisted in fury, but was accused of violating the epidemic prevention law and was rounded up. The brainwashed people at the bottom of the society started to attack each other.